China names roster for 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese national men's basketball team has announced its squad for the fourth window of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

China will take on Kazakhstan on Thursday evening in Astana, Kazakhstan, before meeting Bahrain next Monday in the Asian qualifiers.

The 12 Chinese players to face Kazakhstan are Zhou Qi, Wang Zhelin, Guo Ailun, Zhao Jiwei, Sun Minghui, Hu Mingxuan, Shen Zijie, Gu Quan, Zhu Junlong, Lu Wenbo, Jiang Weize and Zhu Mingzhen.

China is placed third in Group F after finishing the first round of the World Cup Asian qualifiers with a win-loss record of 4-2, with Australia leading the group with a perfect record from six matches