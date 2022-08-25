UrduPoint.com

China Names Roster For 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 01:30 PM

China names roster for 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chinese national men's basketball team has announced its squad for the fourth window of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

China will take on Kazakhstan on Thursday evening in Astana, Kazakhstan, before meeting Bahrain next Monday in the Asian qualifiers.

The 12 Chinese players to face Kazakhstan are Zhou Qi, Wang Zhelin, Guo Ailun, Zhao Jiwei, Sun Minghui, Hu Mingxuan, Shen Zijie, Gu Quan, Zhu Junlong, Lu Wenbo, Jiang Weize and Zhu Mingzhen.

China is placed third in Group F after finishing the first round of the World Cup Asian qualifiers with a win-loss record of 4-2, with Australia leading the group with a perfect record from six matches

Related Topics

World Australia China Astana Bahrain Kazakhstan From Asia

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood ..

Realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood Hassan Shares His Opinions on ..

1 hour ago
 Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

1 hour ago
 CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.