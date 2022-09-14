UrduPoint.com

China-Nepal Cross-border Railway Project To Deep Bilateral Trade

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 04:20 PM

China-Nepal cross-border railway project to deep bilateral trade

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Nepali Ambassador to China said that the China-Nepal cross-border railway was a great project, which would undoubtedly deepen cultural exchanges and trade between the two countries.

Referring to the China-Nepal cross-border railway, Shrestha told Global Times in an interview that the Nepalese people would benefit greatly from such a railway.

China will provide aid to Nepal to support the feasibility study of China-Nepal cross-border railway, and send experts to Nepal to carry out survey within the year. That means the long-awaited super project crossing the Himalayas is about to start reconnaissance.

The feasibility study means that the project has started. If the results show that the project is feasible, we are expected to see the project fall to the ground soon, Shrestha said.

In the interview, Shrestha said that after building cross-border railway China could import more goods from Nepal, as well as goods and materials Nepal buys from China could be quickly shipped back, especially perishable fruits.

He informed that such a railway connecting China and Nepal would make many things possible and further promote friendly exchanges between two countries. He said China was an important source of investment for Nepal.

According to the data of the Ministry of Commerce of China, as of the end of fiscal year 2019-2020, China ranked first among the sources of accumulated foreign investment in Nepal.

Hydropower station, cement plant, feed plant, furniture factory, aviation, catering, hotels, minerals and other industries have Chinese enterprises involved. In this regard, Shrestha said that China's investment projects in various aspects of Nepal had benefited the Nepalese people in different ways.

He said that the investment project had created employment opportunities and brought more economic development; the infrastructure road project had made people's lives more convenient, and the lives of Nepalese people had been improved.

In July, the first unit of the Upper Tamaksi Hydropower Station, the largest hydropower station in Nepal known as the Three Gorges Project and built by Power China, was connected to the grid to generate electricity, greatly advancing Nepal's goal of 100 percent electricity supply by 2024.

In addition, many hydropower stations involving Chinese enterprises are under construction in Nepal. Shrestha said that with electricity, many possibilities would become reality in Nepal, and the investment and construction of Chinese enterprises would be very helpful in the development of Nepal's economy.

He said that Nepal was trying to use electric automobiles, as well as electric ovens and other appliances.

