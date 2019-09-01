China-Nepal "Mt. Everest Friendship 2019" Special Forces Joint Training Kicks Off

BEIJING, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The special forces of China and Nepal have started a joint training exercise to exchange experience and further improve the capability of the two militaries to carry out-counter terrorism and rescue operation.

The joint training which was dubbed "Mt. Everest Friendship 2019 will also consolidate the achievements of previous joint drills between the two sides and enhance mutual understanding and friendship, a Chinese military journal report on Sunday.

During the training being conducted in Nepal, officers and soldiers from the two sides will be mixed into two combat squads to carry out class exchange, subject discussion and integrated drill around subjects such as room breaching, hostage rescue, fast-roping, and sniper rifle training.

At the same time, both sides will also hold cultural and sports activities.

It is reported that, this is the third of the joint training series between the Chinese and Nepalese special operations forces, as well as the second time to be conducted in Nepal.