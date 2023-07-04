China NEV sales for June expected to hit historic high

BEIJING, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's new-energy passenger vehicle market continued its robust expansion and is forecast to hit a record high in June, according to the China Passenger car Association's forecast on Tuesday.

New-energy vehicle (NEV) wholesales in China are expected to reach a record of 740,000 in June 2023, data from the association showed.

The forecast figure will mark a 10-percent increase month on month and a 30-percent jump year on year, said the association.

NEV retail sales are also estimated at 740,000 units nationwide for June.

With a large number of new NEV models introduced in the second quarter of this year and increasing promotions from NEV manufacturers, consumer purchasing potentials were gradually unleashed, which supported the continuous growth of NEV sales, the association said.