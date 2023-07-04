Open Menu

China NEV Sales For June Expected To Hit Historic High

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

China NEV sales for June expected to hit historic high

BEIJING, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's new-energy passenger vehicle market continued its robust expansion and is forecast to hit a record high in June, according to the China Passenger car Association's forecast on Tuesday.

New-energy vehicle (NEV) wholesales in China are expected to reach a record of 740,000 in June 2023, data from the association showed.

The forecast figure will mark a 10-percent increase month on month and a 30-percent jump year on year, said the association.

NEV retail sales are also estimated at 740,000 units nationwide for June.

With a large number of new NEV models introduced in the second quarter of this year and increasing promotions from NEV manufacturers, consumer purchasing potentials were gradually unleashed, which supported the continuous growth of NEV sales, the association said.

Related Topics

China Vehicle Car June Market From

Recent Stories

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

8 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

13 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

23 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

36 minutes ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

51 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

1 hour ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends& ..

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

2 hours ago
 Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in ..

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in May 2024

2 hours ago
 Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Ba ..

Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area, Balochistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous