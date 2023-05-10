China, New Zealand hold military dialogue

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :China and New Zealand on Wednesday held a military dialogue, Beijing said.

It was the 11th strategic dialogue between the two militaries, held in Xi'an city, capital of Shaanxi province in central China, the country's Defense Ministry said.

"The two sides candidly exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern, and expressed their willingness to jointly promote military exchanges and cooperation," said the statement released from Beijing.

It said the meeting "enhanced mutual understanding and trust" between the two sides.

Meanwhile, media reports claim Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force and the Shandong carrier group held military drills nearly for 30 days last month in the Pacific.

The drills were held some 400 nautical miles (741km) from Guam, which houses a US naval base.

The Shandong led-flotilla held exercise in the western Pacific region that "included unprecedented systematic joint operations with the rocket force and other fighting wings, daily South China Morning Post reported.

Shandong aircraft carrier, a Type 055 destroyer, two Type 052D destroyers, two Type 054A frigates and a Type 901 replenishment ship participated in the drills.

