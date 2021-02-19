UrduPoint.com
China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index Drops Slightly

NINGBO , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) reported a slight decline in freight indices in the Europe and Mediterranean routes.

NCFI, a wind vane of China's busiest port's freight rates for the international container shipping market, stood at 2,332.1 points on Friday, down 1.1 percent compared with last week.

The sub-index for the route to Europe stood at 3,323.4 points, decreasing by 1.1 percent compared with last week. Freight in-dices in the route to the east coast of Mediterranean quoted 2,544 points, down 0.6 percent against last week, while that in the route to the west coast quoted 3,311.7 points, down 2.5 percent.Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.

