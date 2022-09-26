UrduPoint.com

China, North Korea Resume Rail Services After 5-month COVID-19 Break

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

China, North Korea resume rail services after 5-month COVID-19 break

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :With the COVID-19 pandemic easing, China on Monday said it has resumed train services with North Korea after a 5-month break.

"China and North Korea have resumed trans-border freight train services between Dandong and Sinuiju after a five-month hiatus," Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, told a news conference in Beijing.

"The two will enhance their coordination to ensure safe operation, contributing to bilateral friendship," Wang added. The trans-border train service was closed in late April due to corona-virus cases.

South Korea also confirmed the development, saying a locomotive with around 10 train cars crossed the Dandong-Sinuiju bridge into North Korea from China early on Monday.

Although North Korea has claimed near to nil corona-virus cases, it, however, is facing food and consumer goods shortages due to closed borders.

According to NK News, a Pyongyang-focused news source, the state policies against the pandemic require authorities to quarantine imports for around three months, which means the new shipments of goods may not reach consumers anytime soon.

Related Topics

China Dandong Beijing Sinuiju North Korea April May From

Recent Stories

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

3 minutes ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

14 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

1 hour ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

4 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.