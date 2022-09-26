China, North Korea resume rail services after 5-month COVID-19 break

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :With the COVID-19 pandemic easing, China on Monday said it has resumed train services with North Korea after a 5-month break.

"China and North Korea have resumed trans-border freight train services between Dandong and Sinuiju after a five-month hiatus," Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, told a news conference in Beijing.

"The two will enhance their coordination to ensure safe operation, contributing to bilateral friendship," Wang added. The trans-border train service was closed in late April due to corona-virus cases.

South Korea also confirmed the development, saying a locomotive with around 10 train cars crossed the Dandong-Sinuiju bridge into North Korea from China early on Monday.

Although North Korea has claimed near to nil corona-virus cases, it, however, is facing food and consumer goods shortages due to closed borders.

According to NK News, a Pyongyang-focused news source, the state policies against the pandemic require authorities to quarantine imports for around three months, which means the new shipments of goods may not reach consumers anytime soon.