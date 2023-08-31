Open Menu

China Objects Over Indian Former Service Chiefs Visit To Taiwan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

China objects over Indian former service chiefs visit to Taiwan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :China on Thursday objected to India's three former service chiefs' visit to Taiwan and asked India to refrain from having any formal military and security cooperation with Taiwan.

"China firmly opposes all forms of professional interaction between Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

Three former service chiefs of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy were in Taiwan on August 8 to attend the seventh Ketagalan Forum a security dialogue organised by the Taiwan authorities to enhance "cooperation and dialogue among relevant parties so as to maintain and advance peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific".

Terming China's position on Taiwan consistent and clear, the spokesperson hoped India will abide by the one China principle, prudently and appropriately handle Taiwan-related issues and refrain from having any formal military and security cooperation with Taiwan.

With Taro Aso, the former prime minister of Japan, and Andrus Ansip, former prime minister of Estonia, delivering the keynote speeches, a high-level delegation from India comprising former Indian Army chief, General Manoj Naravane; former Navy chief, Admiral Karambir Singh; and former Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, has made the headlines.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Army China Visit Estonia Japan August All From

Recent Stories

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit fa ..

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit facilities to business and indus ..

8 minutes ago
 Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

25 minutes ago
 Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

37 minutes ago
 flydubai grows its African network with the launch ..

Flydubai grows its African network with the launch of flights to Mombasa in Keny ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in A ..

Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Opener

1 hour ago
 Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG syst ..

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG system safety with three new circu ..

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

3 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous