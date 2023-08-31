China objects over Indian former service chiefs visit to Taiwan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :China on Thursday objected to India's three former service chiefs' visit to Taiwan and asked India to refrain from having any formal military and security cooperation with Taiwan.

"China firmly opposes all forms of professional interaction between Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

Three former service chiefs of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy were in Taiwan on August 8 to attend the seventh Ketagalan Forum a security dialogue organised by the Taiwan authorities to enhance "cooperation and dialogue among relevant parties so as to maintain and advance peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific".

Terming China's position on Taiwan consistent and clear, the spokesperson hoped India will abide by the one China principle, prudently and appropriately handle Taiwan-related issues and refrain from having any formal military and security cooperation with Taiwan.

With Taro Aso, the former prime minister of Japan, and Andrus Ansip, former prime minister of Estonia, delivering the keynote speeches, a high-level delegation from India comprising former Indian Army chief, General Manoj Naravane; former Navy chief, Admiral Karambir Singh; and former Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, has made the headlines.