UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Offers Condolence Over Kuwaiti Emir’s Death, Congratulates New Emir

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

China offers condolence over Kuwaiti Emir’s death, congratulates new emir

BEIJING, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday offered deepest condolence over death of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

"We are deeply saddened by his passing away and offer our deepest condolences to the government and people of Kuwait and emir family," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that the late emir was dearly loved by the people of Kuwait and respected by the international community.

He played an important role for development and prosperity of his country and peace and stability in the middle East and also made important contributions to the development of China-Kuwait relations, Wang added.

Sheikh Sabah had ruled the Gulf Arab oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson offered congratulations to Kuwait's new ruler, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who took the oath of office in parliament on Wednesday.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, was sworn in at the National Assembly in Kuwait City, as the country prepared to receive the body of late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Related Topics

National Assembly China Parliament Kuwait Kuwait City Oil Died Middle East Family Government Arab

Recent Stories

Family Guy runs Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings’ ..

16 minutes ago

Govt to take decision for restoration of students ..

22 minutes ago

Beijing Strongly Opposes US Presidential Candidate ..

23 minutes ago

Sajjad Pervez elected PCMEA chairman unopposed

23 minutes ago

Crime control meeting in district Khushab

23 minutes ago

UK resumes US beef exports after two-decade ban li ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.