China offers condolence over Kuwaiti Emir’s death, congratulates new emir

BEIJING, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday offered deepest condolence over death of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

"We are deeply saddened by his passing away and offer our deepest condolences to the government and people of Kuwait and emir family," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that the late emir was dearly loved by the people of Kuwait and respected by the international community.

He played an important role for development and prosperity of his country and peace and stability in the middle East and also made important contributions to the development of China-Kuwait relations, Wang added.

Sheikh Sabah had ruled the Gulf Arab oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson offered congratulations to Kuwait's new ruler, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who took the oath of office in parliament on Wednesday.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, was sworn in at the National Assembly in Kuwait City, as the country prepared to receive the body of late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.