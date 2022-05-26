UrduPoint.com

China Offers South Pacific Nations Security, Free Trade Agreements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 08:30 AM

China offers South Pacific nations security, free trade agreements

Honiara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :China has put forward plans to dramatically expand security and economic cooperation with South Pacific nations, in what one regional leader called a thinly veiled effort to lock them into "Beijing's orbit" The wide-ranging draft agreement and a five-year plan, both obtained by AFP, will be the subject of discussion during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's tour of Pacific nations, which began Thursday.

The package would offer 10 small island states millions of Dollars in Chinese assistance, the prospect of a China-Pacific Islands free trade agreement and access to China's lucrative market of 1.4 billion people.

It would also offer China the chance to train local police, become involved in local cybersecurity, expand political ties, conduct sensitive marine mapping and gain greater access to natural resources.

The "comprehensive development vision" is believed to be up for approval when Wang meets regional foreign ministers on May 30 in Fiji.

The South Pacific is increasingly a theatre for competition between China and the United States -- which has been the Primary power in the region for the last century.

Beijing has sought to develop a greater military, political and economic foothold, but until now has made only limited and uneven progress.

