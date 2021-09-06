UrduPoint.com

China On Guard Against Flooding As Yangtze River Swells

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese authorities have called for rigorous anti-flooding measures along the Yangtze River as water levels continue to rise following heavy rainfall, the Ministry of Water Resources said on Monday.

The flow of water at the Three Gorges reservoir has increased rapidly, reaching 54,000 cubic meters per second as of 2 p.m. Monday.

The ministry said it is maintaining its response at Level IV, and has called for more anti-flooding measures at the Three Gorges reservoir and other main projects along the river.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency-response system, with level I being the most severe.

