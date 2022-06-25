UrduPoint.com

China On Yellow Alert For High Temperatures

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 03:00 PM

China on yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :China's national observatory on Saturday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves hit vast regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Saturday, parts of Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guangdong, Fujian and Xinjiang are expected to reach temperatures of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some of these regions will reach over 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

The center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Related Topics

Weather Orange Alert Chongqing Tianjin Beijing Mongolia

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for fema ..

Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for female teachers and other women

6 minutes ago
 PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that ..

PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that he is forming his separate pol ..

1 hour ago
 Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is ..

Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is fake: SBP

1 hour ago
 OPPO receives eight prizes in the Computer Vision ..

OPPO receives eight prizes in the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Confer ..

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Wajahat opens about division in PML-Q

Chaudhary Wajahat opens about division in PML-Q

1 hour ago
 Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years as Bollywood Ki ..

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years as Bollywood King

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.