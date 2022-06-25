China on yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :China's national observatory on Saturday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves hit vast regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Saturday, parts of Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guangdong, Fujian and Xinjiang are expected to reach temperatures of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some of these regions will reach over 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

The center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.