China Once Again Mongolia's Biggest Trading Partner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

China once again Mongolia's biggest trading partner

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :China has maintained its position as Mongolia's biggest trading partner in 2020, according to data released by Mongolia's National Statistics Office on Thursday.

Bilateral trade between Mongolia and China amounted to 7.4 billion U.

S. Dollars last year, accounting for 57.5 percent of Mongolia's total foreign trade.

In addition, China remained Mongolia's top export destination and import supplier in 2020, accounting for 72.5 percent and 36.1 percent, respectively.Mongolia traded with 146 economies across the world in 2020.

