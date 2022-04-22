China one of the safest countries in the world: official

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :China has been widely acknowledged as one of the safest countries in the world, said a senior official on Friday at a press conference, citing the results of a national survey.

Over the last decade, the country has been dedicated to reforming the political and legal sectors toward the goal of allowing the people to enjoy happy and safe lives, according to Jing Hanchao, a senior official with the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The survey, conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics in China in 2021, showed that an overwhelming majority of people felt safe living in the country.