UrduPoint.com

China One Of The Safest Countries In The World: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 01:50 PM

China one of the safest countries in the world: official

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :China has been widely acknowledged as one of the safest countries in the world, said a senior official on Friday at a press conference, citing the results of a national survey.

Over the last decade, the country has been dedicated to reforming the political and legal sectors toward the goal of allowing the people to enjoy happy and safe lives, according to Jing Hanchao, a senior official with the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The survey, conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics in China in 2021, showed that an overwhelming majority of people felt safe living in the country.

Related Topics

World China

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza stuns fans with simple yet gorgeous fa ..

Sania Mirza stuns fans with simple yet gorgeous fashion sense

6 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seeks Asad Umar’s briefing on PTI go ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks Asad Umar’s briefing on PTI govt’s initiatives of public i ..

32 minutes ago
 PM summons NSC session today

PM summons NSC session today

57 minutes ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,6 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,698 asymptomatic

1 hour ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

1 hour ago
 New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.