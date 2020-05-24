China 'open' to international effort to identify virus source: FM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :China is "open" to international cooperation to identify the source of the novel coronavirus, China's foreign minister said Sunday.

But any investigation must be "free of political interference," Wang Yi said at a press conference, blasting what he called efforts by US politicians to "fabricate rumours" about the pathogen's origins and "stigmatise China."