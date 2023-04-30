UrduPoint.com

China Opens First Space-science Popularization Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :A science popularization exhibition on China's crewed space program and applications has been opened to the public for free at the China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing.

It is the country's first science popularization exhibition on the theme of space science and applications. The exhibition area is about 2,000 square meters, including five sections, more than 10 theme scenes and more than 30 exhibition items.

On display to the public for the first time are the original scientific experiment cabinet and Arabidopsis plants grown from seeds that were brought back from the space station.

Through immersive, digital and other technologies, the exhibition provides interactive and immersive experiences, such as "Shenzhou Spacecraft" and "Moon Homeland."The exhibition is sponsored by the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese academy of Sciences and the China Science and Technology Museum. It is open to the public free of charge from April 29 to June 15.

