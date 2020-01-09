UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Opens Oil And Gas Exploration To Foreign Firms

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

China opens oil and gas exploration to foreign firms

Beijing, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :China will allow foreign companies to take part in oil and gas exploration and production in the country, in what officials hailed Thursday as a "major reform" opening up the industry.

The Ministry of Natural Resources said foreign firms registered in China with net assets of not less than 300 million Yuan ($43 million) will be eligible to obtain oil and gas mining rights.

The change takes place from May 1 and also applies to domestic companies.

"Opening to both domestic and foreign enterprises is a major reform measure," said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Ling Yueming at a news conference.

In the past, international companies could only enter the industry by working with Chinese firms, such as state-owned enterprises.

The move comes as China looks to open to private firms more sectors of the economy that have been dominated by state-owned companies.

The country's oil and gas market has been dominated by state players such as the China National Petroleum Company and China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec).

On Thursday, the ministry also said permits for mineral resources mining will be valid for five years. Each extension period is five years as well.

When firms apply for a renewal of exploration rights, their area of exploration will be cut by 25 percent, said the ministry.

Related Topics

China Company Oil May Gas Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 January 2020

1 hour ago

Local Press: Brand new logo reflects UAE’s inspi ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Costa Rica&#039;s Presi ..

11 hours ago

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns ..

11 hours ago

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.