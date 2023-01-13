UrduPoint.com

China Operates First Domestic Boeing 737 MAX Flight Since 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A Boeing 737 MAX took off from southern China on Friday, the first domestic flight using the aircraft model since March 2019 when it was grounded after two deadly crashes.

The China Southern Airlines flight left the city of Guangzhou in the afternoon headed for Zhengzhou, tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

A second 737 MAX flight took off from Guangzhou later on, flying to the central city of Wuhan.

China grounded the plane after two deadly accidents involving the model in 2018 and 2019.

Investigators said a major cause of both tragedies was a faulty flight handling system known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS).

