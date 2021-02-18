UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Opposes Canadian Declaration On Arbitrary Detention

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

China opposes Canadian declaration on arbitrary detention

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :China has expressed its firm opposition to the so-called Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention issued by Canada and some other countries on Feb. 15, and lodged stern representations with the Canadian side, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

"If Canada really opposes 'arbitrary detention,' it should act on its words and immediately release Meng Wanzhou and allow her to return to China safe and sound," spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a daily press briefing.

Canada gathered a number of countries to issue the so-called Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention and deliberately arranged relevant personnel to accuse China of the "arbitrary detention" of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. This is a thief shouting "stop thief," confusing right from wrong, Hua said.

Hua pointed out that Meng Wanzhou has been arbitrarily detained by Canada for two years despite violating no Canadian laws, which clearly shows that Canada has arbitrarily arrested and detained foreign citizens.

"The so-called declaration is more like Canada's confession acknowledging its mistakes in the Meng Wanzhou case," she said, adding that Canada portrayed itself as upholding the rule of law while acting as an accomplice of the United States in arbitrarily detaining Chinese citizens, which is "despicable and hypocritical.

" Hua also refuted Canada's claims that it was supported by relevant countries, saying that some countries were coaxed by Canada and have since withdrawn from the joint declaration, and some listed in the joint declaration said they were not informed about their inclusion.

As to the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, they were prosecuted for suspected crimes undermining China's national security. China's judicial organs are handling the cases independently in accordance with the law, and the lawful rights of the two men have been guaranteed, she said.

Noting that the incident of Meng Wanzhou and the cases of the two Canadian citizens are completely different and bunching them together is an ill-intentioned distortion of the facts, Hua said Canada's attempt at "microphone diplomacy" is doomed to fail and will only end in Canada hurting itself.

Related Topics

China Canada Wanzhou United States From Opposition

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

1 hour ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

1 hour ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

1 hour ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

1 hour ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.