China opposes Houthis missiles attack at Saudi oil facilities: Spokesperson

BEIJING, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) ::China on Monday supported Saudi Arabia's efforts to safeguard security and stability and said it always opposed attacks targeting civilians and civil facilities.

"We support Saudi Arabia's efforts to safeguard security and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to a question about Yemen's Houthis missiles and drones attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

On evening of March 7, Houthis forces in Yemen said in a statement that they fired eight ballistic missiles and attacked oil and military facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The spokesperson said the Chinese side always opposed attacks targeting civilians and civil facilities.

"We call our relevant sides to refrain from taking actions that may escalate regional tensions," he added.

The Saudi power ministry mentioned an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, the positioning of an oil refinery and the world's largest offshore oil loading facility, was attacked with a drone however there had been no casualties or property loss.

It added that shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell close to Aramco's residential compound in Dhahran.