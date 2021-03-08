UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Opposes Houthis Missiles Attack At Saudi Oil Facilities: Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

China opposes Houthis missiles attack at Saudi oil facilities: Spokesperson

BEIJING, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) ::China on Monday supported Saudi Arabia's efforts to safeguard security and stability and said it always opposed attacks targeting civilians and civil facilities.

"We support Saudi Arabia's efforts to safeguard security and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to a question about Yemen's Houthis missiles and drones attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

On evening of March 7, Houthis forces in Yemen said in a statement that they fired eight ballistic missiles and attacked oil and military facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The spokesperson said the Chinese side always opposed attacks targeting civilians and civil facilities.

"We call our relevant sides to refrain from taking actions that may escalate regional tensions," he added.

The Saudi power ministry mentioned an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, the positioning of an oil refinery and the world's largest offshore oil loading facility, was attacked with a drone however there had been no casualties or property loss.

It added that shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell close to Aramco's residential compound in Dhahran.

Related Topics

Drone World China Yemen Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia March May From

Recent Stories

Prioritizing women safety Infinix Pakistan join ha ..

16 minutes ago

Cricketers wish Happy Women’s Day to all incredi ..

18 minutes ago

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

30 minutes ago

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

43 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.