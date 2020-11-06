UrduPoint.com
China Opposes US Decision To Revoke Designation Of ETIM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

BEIJING, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :China on Friday firmly opposed the US decision to revoke the designation of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) as a "terrorist organization" and said, it was listed by the UN Security Council and known as a terrorist group by the international community.

"The East Turkestan Islamic Movement is a terrorist organization listed by the UN Security Council and known as a terrorist group by the international community," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

"China deplores and firmly opposes the U.S. decision," he said and added, the EITM had long been engaged in terrorist and violent activities, causing heavy casualties and property losses, and posing serious threats to security and stability in China, the region and beyond.

He said that fighting the ETIM was a consensus of the international community and an important part of the international endeavor against terrorism.

The spokesperson said that as a co-sponsor of the ETIM's listing in the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council, the United States has flip-flopped on the designation of ETIM as a terrorist organization, once again exposing the current U.S. administration's double standard on counter-terrorism and its repulsive practice of condoning terrorist groups as it sees fit.

"Terrorism is terrorism. The United States should immediately correct its mistakes, refrain from whitewashing terrorist organizations, and stop reversing the course of international counter-terrorism cooperation," he added.

According to a U.S. State Department notice, Secretary of State Pompeo revoked the designation of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) as a "terrorist organization".

