UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Opposes US Plan To Extend Iran Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 03:10 PM

China opposes US plan to extend Iran sanctions

ANKARA, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :China opposes a US move to extend the UN arms embargo against Iran, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

In a statement to the UN Security Council, Zhang Jun, China's permanent UN representative, urged Washington "to stop its illegal unilateral sanctions" on Iran, Xinhua news Agency reported.

"The root cause of the current crisis is the US' withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and the reimposition of unilateral sanctions against Iran," he said.

He said Washington has decided to end the sanctions waiver for nuclear projects and was pushing for the extension of the UN arms embargo on Iran, which expires in October.

"This has again undermined the joint efforts to preserve the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," Zhang said. He stressed that the agreement was endorsed by the UN Security Council and "is legally binding".

"We urge the US to stop its illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, and return to the right track of observing the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 [of the UNSC]," he said.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran China Washington Nuclear May October 2018 Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan team’s training schedule in Worcester

20 minutes ago

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

51 minutes ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

54 minutes ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

52 minutes ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

52 minutes ago

Second group of Pak cricket squad to depart for Ma ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.