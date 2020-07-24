China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :China on Friday ordered the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu to close in retaliation for one of its missions in the United States being shuttered.

Ordering the Chengdu consulate to cease operation was a "legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The current situation in China-US relations is not what China desires to see, and the US is responsible for all this."The ministry emphasised the closure was directly in response to the United States onTuesday ordering the Chinese consulate in Houston to shut down.