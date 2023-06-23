China organizes science research educational program for teens

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:China recently organized its 2023 science research educational program for teenagers, aiming to cultivate innovation and practical abilities, according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST).

The program was mainly designed for students in Primary and junior secondary schools, encouraging them to discover and explore scientific problems in areas such as energy resources, the ecological environment and health.

Four topics -- low-carbon life, saving food, caring for your eyes, and the BeiDou navigation satellite network -- are the focuses of this year's activities, according to the CAST.

Students in the program will gain scientific knowledge, learn research methods, conduct surveys, complete reports and share their findings with others.