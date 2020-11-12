UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Ousting Of HK MPs 'undermines Pluralism': Germany

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

China ousting of HK MPs 'undermines pluralism': Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany on Wednesday voiced "deep concern" over the ousting by China of four pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong, saying the move "undermined pluralism and freedom of expression".

"Hong Kong citizens are entitled to free and fair elections and to the freedoms and rights guaranteed by the Basic Law.

These freedoms and rights must be respected and the high degree of autonomy that Hong Kong enjoys must be preserved," said a spokesman for the German foreign ministry in a statement.

Related Topics

China German Germany Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi visits new refuelling, shipping po ..

36 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021 and NAVDE ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Tram lifts 32 mn riders in 6 years of operat ..

51 minutes ago

UK Climate Activists Trigger Criticism for Disresp ..

21 minutes ago

WHO Chief Scientist Points to Lack of Evidence of ..

21 minutes ago

World Food Program Chief Urges Donors to Provide $ ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.