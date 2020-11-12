China ousting of HK MPs 'undermines pluralism': Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany on Wednesday voiced "deep concern" over the ousting by China of four pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong, saying the move "undermined pluralism and freedom of expression".

"Hong Kong citizens are entitled to free and fair elections and to the freedoms and rights guaranteed by the Basic Law.

These freedoms and rights must be respected and the high degree of autonomy that Hong Kong enjoys must be preserved," said a spokesman for the German foreign ministry in a statement.