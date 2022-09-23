UrduPoint.com

China Outplay BiH For Second Consecutive Win At Women's Basketball World Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

SYDNEY, Sept. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :China outclassed Bosnia and Herzegovina 98-51 to register their second straight victory at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup here on Friday.

China continued their momentum in offense en route to another comfortable victory after having trounced South Korea 107-44 in Thursday's opener.

Ten Chinese players had their Names on the scoreboard with five reaching double figures. Han Xu and Li Meng led the way with 18 and 17 points respectively. Li shot 64 percent of field goals and contributed to the game with three rebounds, three assists and one steal as well.

This was the first meeting between the two teams on the world stage.

With Jonquel Jones as Bosnia's marquee player, the team opened the game with a 3-pointer.

However, China erased a 0-5 deficit after tip-off to lead the first quarter 26-21, before extending the advantage to 19 points by half-time.

In the second quarter, China took advantage of a strong defense and their opponents' loss around the rim, while Han came on court and fought hard at both ends. The 198cm-tall Jones continued to attack, but ran out of steam.

The second half opened with a three-pointer from Li as China continued to have control of the game. Han also scored consecutive points to help her team maintain a comfortable cushion.

China are to play what is expected to be their toughest Group A game on Saturday, when they face defending champions the United States.

