(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, Sept. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :China got over Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) 98-51 to register its second straight victory at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup here on Friday.

China erased a 0-5 deficit after the tip-off to lead the first quarter 26-21, before extending its advantage to 19 points at the halftime.

China continued its momentum in offense after the interval en route to another comfortable victory after trouncing South Korea 107-44 in Thursday's opener.

Five Chinese players hit double figures as Han Xu led with 18 points. Li Meng scored 17 points.

China is expected to play its toughest group game on Saturday against defending champions the United States.