China Pak Niazi - 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :He highlighted that the PLA Navy was among the world's leading navies that now operates regularly in the Indian Ocean region, making collaborative maritime security our common interest for ensuring maritime security in the region.

During Exercise Sea Guardian-2 conducted off Shanghai from July 10 to 13, 2022, the PNS Taimur along with PLA Navy frigates Xiangtan and Shuozhou, supply ship Qiandaohu, submarine, and aviation units including early warning aircraft and fighter aircraft participated.

The evolutions at sea included joint maneuvers, anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine drills which provided a useful opportunity to strengthen naval ties and enhance interoperability between the two navies, he said.

About Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference, or PIMEC, he said that it was an initiative of the Pakistan Navy to showcase the potential of Pakistan's maritime sector and draw attention to the contribution that the maritime industry can make toward the development of our blue economy.

The expo aims to bring together stakeholders and companies, both international and domestic, from various maritime fields to exploit the potential offered by the blue economy.

The three-day expo will provide an opportunity for business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) interactions for joint ventures and investments in Pakistan's maritime sector.

A maritime conference will also be conducted during the PIMEC where eminent speakers, experts, and representatives, both domestic and foreign, and from both the public and private sectors, will share their views on contemporary maritime issues and suggest viable options for developing countries like Pakistan to exploit the true potential of the blue economy, he added.

On China's participation in PIMEC, he said that since PIMEC aims to bring together stakeholders and companies from diverse maritime fields, I reckon it will provide a unique opportunity for joint ventures and investments in the maritime sector.

In this regard, the Chinese maritime sector has witnessed exponential growth over the years as evidenced by being the leading manufacturer of shipping equipment.

Furthermore, China has more than 30 major ports and seven out of 10 of the world's busiest ports are located in China.

With these maritime credentials, the participation of the Chinese maritime sector in the maiden PIMEC will provide an ideal opportunity for local as well as international companies in exploring avenues of collaboration to promote investments in the maritime sector of Pakistan, he said.

Commenting on the delivery of two frigates by China, he said that the acquisition of the Type 054A/Ps is a symbol of enduring friendship and historical affinity between China and Pakistan.

The Type 054A/P is one of the latest multi-role frigates of Chinese origin equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors that include CM-302 SSM and LY-80 SAMs as well as the advanced anti-submarine warfare suite and combat management system.

These ships are equipped to operate under multi-threat scenarios. The first two ships of this class, PNS Tughril and the PNSÂ Taimur, were inducted into the Pakistan Navy in December 2021 and June 2022 respectively, while the remaining two ships are also on track to join the Pakistan Navy Fleet in 2023.

These ships are being integrated into Pakistan Navy operations and will be the mainstay in the Pakistan Navy Fleet in the coming years ensuring seaward defense and protection of Pakistan's vital sea lines of communications, he added.

