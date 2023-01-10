China Pak Niazi 3 Last

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :About the cooperation plan between the two navies in terms of equipment procurement particularly the submarine project, he said that the Pakistan Navy's development strategy is based on "progressive capability enhancement" to create a balanced, potent, and combat-ready force to meet evolving threats.

As part of this modernization, the Pakistan Navy is replacing its existing aging platforms with acquisitions from friendly countries along with the transfer of technology for in-country construction.

In this regard, collaboration with China has been strengthened with the procurement of F-22P frigates, Fast Attack Craft (Missile), helicopters, a survey ship, and medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicles.

The ongoing planned induction of Type 054A/Ps and Hangor-class submarines will further cement naval ties between the two countries. The Pakistan Navy will continue to engage Chinese firms to meet its operational requirements in the future, he said.

Admiral Niazi said that the Hangor-class submarine project is making progress steadily and the submarines are under various stages of assemblage in Pakistan and China. These conventional-type modern submarines are equipped with the latest weapons and sensors. The induction of Hangor-class submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP) system onboard will significantly enhance their submerged endurance capabilities. The project is continuing as per the timeline despite certain delays due to COVID-19 and technical intricacies.

Admiral Niazi said that the PLA Navy has shown remarkable progress during the last two decades to achieve the goal of becoming a blue-water navy. It became the world's largest navy in terms of size in 2015 and has been growing ever since through the addition of state-of-the-art platforms, weapons, and sensors.

The commissioning of 28 ships in 2021 alone is undoubtedly a manifestation of an impressive pace of shipbuilding capacity by China. Developments in the field of submarines, aviation, and hypersonic missile technology also bear testimony to the PLA Navy's drive to transform into a credible and modern force.

"Moreover, the PLA Navy's role in maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region and counter-piracy operations while keeping from BLOC politics is creditable.

We look forward to strengthening our historic relationship with the PLA Navy and cooperating closely to promote peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region while preserving good order at sea,"he added.

To a question, he said the Pakistan-China friendship spans more than seven decades and is imbued with a high level of trust and commonality of interests. It has matured into a comprehensive strategic partnership at the national level. In this regard, it is heartening to see the PLA Navy grow into a blue-water navy with a variety of modern platforms in its inventory, including the three aircraft carriers.

The latest PLA Navy aircraft carrier, the Fujian, designed by Chinese engineers and equipped with electromagnetic aircraft launch systems, is a significant leap in the field of naval technology. Aircraft carriers reflect a country's strategic orientation and power projection capability.

In this regard, keeping in view the strategic relations of Pakistan and China as iron-clad brothers, we wish for the PLA Navy to grow from strength to strength and continue with its modernization efforts to safeguard its national interests, as per evolving geo-strategic dictates.

He said that over the last decade, the PLA Navy has grown exponentially and transformed into a highly competent and combat-ready force.

"Based on my recent interactions, I have found PLA Navy personnel highly professional, determined, and well trained in line with the modern trends," he added.

He said that the conduct of PLA Navy ships at sea highlights their professionalism and adherence to well-defined procedures which indicate the high standards of PLA Navy training institutes.

"It is encouraging to observe similar traits in Pakistan Navy personnel that have availed themselves of various training courses in China. With this ongoing evolution in both material and quality human resources, I have no doubt that the PLA Navy is on its way to becoming one of the finest leading navies in days to come," he concluded.

