China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal agree to jointly fight COVID-19, resume economy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal have agreed to work together to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation and boost economic recovery during their fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement was reached during a video conference held on Monday night and presided over by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtyar, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammed Haneef Atmar, and Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali attended the video conference.

During the conference, the ministers held an in-depth exchange of views on issues pertaining to strengthening anti-epidemic cooperation and boosting economic recovery as the neighboring countries fight the pandemic on an ongoing basis.

Wang Yi made four proposals regarding regional cooperation in the post-COVID-19 era and said that as a neighbor and partner, China stands ready to continue to work with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal to overcome difficulties, safeguard people's health, promote the resumption of work and production and enhance people's livelihood until final victory over COVID-19.

Wang proposed that the four countries consolidate consensus of solidarity against COVID-19, carry out joint cooperation mechanism on COVID-19 response in the region, enhance cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and in vaccine, and accelerate economic recovery and development after the pandemic.

The Chinese foreign minister also said these countries should jointly reject politicizing or stigmatizing virus.

The ministers from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal said the three sides are willing to deepen cooperation with China to fight COVID-19, ensure the flow of trade and transport corridors, facilitate people-to-people and trade connection, build a "silk road of health" and community of a shared future for humanity.

The four countries also reached consensus in various aspects, such as adhering to multilateralism, opposing virus politicalization, and strengthening joint containment cooperation to effectively prevent cross-border spread of the pandemic.

The foreign ministers also stressed the importance of promoting the resumption of key cooperation projects and expanding new areas of digital cooperation.

More efforts are need to promote the joint efforts of the Belt and Road and explore ways to synergize the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, the foreign ministers said.

Wang Yi said, "We should support the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries."