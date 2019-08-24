UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Pakistan Air Forces Start Joint Exercise 'Shaheen-VIII'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

China, Pakistan air forces start joint exercise 'Shaheen-VIII'

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The air forces of China and Pakistan began joint exercise 'Shaheen-VIII' in a location in northwest China.

The annual joint training is the eighth of its kind between the two countries since it was first launched in March 201, according to the Chinese media here on Saturday.

The joint training does not target any third party and aims to improve training standards of the two air forces through mutual learning, the sources said.

This joint training will help enhance close relations between the two countries in general and develop a mechanism for interoperability of both air forces in particular.

Last year, the joint training between the air forces of all-weather friends was held in Pakistan which was participated by a contingent of the Chinese air force, comprising combat pilots, air defense controllers, and technical ground crew along with fighter jets, bombers and early warning AWACS planes.

The joint exercise is conducted each year in both countries on an alternate basis. The Chinese air force contingent participated in 'Shaheen-VII', which was held in Pakistan last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan China March Media

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 August 2019

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister of India arrives in UAE

10 hours ago

International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crim ..

11 hours ago

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

11 hours ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendm ..

11 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.