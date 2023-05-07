UrduPoint.com

China, Pakistan Art Exchange Exhibition Part Of BRI Anniversary

Published May 07, 2023

China, Pakistan art exchange exhibition part of BRI anniversary

BEIJING, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) ::The China-Pakistan Contemporary Arts Exchange Exhibition is part of the ongoing efforts to mark the ten-year anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

More than 100 pieces of works by Pakistani and Chinese artists, including Chinese painting, Chinese calligraphy, sculpture and other forms of art, are on display at the exhibition. "We are discussing with Chinese guest professors about long-term research on various aspects of Chinese and Pakistani arts and crafts. The safeguarding of the rock carvings and ancient inscriptions in our northern areas is also possible under such collaboration", Dr. Zarawar Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of Tourism and Hospitality, University of Swat, told China Economic Net (CEN).

The exhibition is taking place at the University of Education, Lahore from May 3-5 and in tandem at the Lahore Museum from May 3-7.

"The art exhibition is one of its kind ever held at the University of education in Lahore in collaboration with the Chinese art historians, students and delegates. The exhibition has added new dimensions to our knowledge about the ancient religious, cultural and commercial interaction between China and Pakistan", said Dr.

Zarawar Khan.

Post pandemic, Chinese students, art experts and historians are restoring contacts with Pakistan to conduct research on bilateral arts and crafts and enhance cultural interactions.

According to Hao, Director of the International Office, Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, after the conclusion of the two exhibition areas, the exhibits will continue to be on display at the local art center for more than a week.

The academy will also donate some excellent works to the University of Education and the Lahore Museum for commemoration.

He told CEN that in the Lahore Museum, a China Pavilion was built last year, but many collections were copies donated by locals. This exhibition that showcases original pieces of Chinese artists catches eyes and holds value for further research.

Along with the exhibition, China Pakistan Culture, Art and Education Forum was also held at the University of Education, Lahore on May 3.

