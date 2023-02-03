China-Pakistan blockchain cooperation high on agenda: PBI Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :"China is far more advanced than other countries (in the blockchain industry), and Pakistan has a high level of passion to move forward, so we are collaborating on these bases to share knowledge and human resources to develop our own products", said Ahmad Manzoor, founder & CEO of Pakistan Blockchain Institute (PBI).

To boost cooperation with China in blockchain, PBI signed an agreement in January with the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a research arm of the Chinese ministry of industry and information technology, to hold online training sessions for Pakistani students and practitioners.

Manzoor told China Economic Net (CEN), the deal is aimed at providing training with Chinese blockchain experts in the blockchain industry, technologies and policies, and building capacity for future projects.

He noted, the two sides will launch the first basic-level course to help Pakistani youth and professionals understand and adapt to the technology.

It is learned a training certificate will be awarded to trainees after the course, certified and stored digitally on the Blockchain Infrastructure and Facility (BIF), a blockchain & identifiers infrastructure built by CAICT.

To further advance the industry, Manzoor told CEN that PBI will publish a roadmap to deploy blockchain technology in Pakistan. "We want to convert our nation from a project management nation to a product management nation, and both countries will work together on future upcoming technologies."