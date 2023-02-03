UrduPoint.com

China-Pakistan Blockchain Cooperation High On Agenda: PBI Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

China-Pakistan blockchain cooperation high on agenda: PBI Chief

BEIJING, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :"China is far more advanced than other countries (in the blockchain industry), and Pakistan has a high level of passion to move forward, so we are collaborating on these bases to share knowledge and human resources to develop our own products", said Ahmad Manzoor, founder & CEO of Pakistan Blockchain Institute (PBI).

To boost cooperation with China in blockchain, PBI signed an agreement in January with the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a research arm of the Chinese ministry of industry and information technology, to hold online training sessions for Pakistani students and practitioners.

Manzoor told China Economic Net (CEN), the deal is aimed at providing training with Chinese blockchain experts in the blockchain industry, technologies and policies, and building capacity for future projects.

He noted, the two sides will launch the first basic-level course to help Pakistani youth and professionals understand and adapt to the technology.

It is learned a training certificate will be awarded to trainees after the course, certified and stored digitally on the Blockchain Infrastructure and Facility (BIF), a blockchain & identifiers infrastructure built by CAICT.

To further advance the industry, Manzoor told CEN that PBI will publish a roadmap to deploy blockchain technology in Pakistan. "We want to convert our nation from a project management nation to a product management nation, and both countries will work together on future upcoming technologies."

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Burundian Franc January From Agreement Industry Share Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation to Serbia to strengthen coope ..

7 minutes ago
 Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

31 minutes ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

37 minutes ago
 KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about ..

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

52 minutes ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.