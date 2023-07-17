China-Pakistan cooperation in nutrition, health highlighted

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :In the future, we will strengthen cooperation with International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences in carrying out joint research on key technologies, application of international cooperation projects, training of international TCM talents, academic exchanges and other aspects to promote scientific and technological innovation in the field of nutrition and health. These views were expressed by Prof Wang Fengzhong, director of Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST), Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), while addressing the 2023 China-Pakistan Nutrition and Health Center Cooperation Forum held here.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Pakistan, was invited to be a visiting professor in IFST-CAAS by Prof Wang Fengzhong, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries that experience many floods and droughts as a result of climate change, which poses a threat to food preservation.

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Sindh was impressed by how IFST's technology helps extend the shelf life of food while retaining its flavor and nutrition, especially those made for women and children.

Following her proposal, both sites agreed to deepen cooperation in technology transfer from China to Pakistan in packaging, processing, and so on.

As per experts on site, China and Pakistan both have a long history of traditional medicine and rich resources in herbal products.

The long-term technical cooperation between China and Pakistan in this field is of great significance for safeguarding the lives and health of the people of the two countries.

Back on 9th June, 2021, IFST and ICCBS established the China-Pakistan Traditional Chinese Medicine Center and signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Over the years, both sides have established a long-term friendly cooperative relationship in talent cultivation, academic exchanges, and other aspects.

On December 22, 2021, IFST and ICCBS jointly held the "2021 China-Pakistan Food and Drug Resources Research and Application Conference", at which the "China-Pakistan Nutrition and Health Research Center" was unveiled.