UrduPoint.com

China, Pakistan Enhance Coordination On Afghan Issues, While India Struggles To Take Stake: Analysts

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

China, Pakistan enhance coordination on Afghan issues, while India struggles to take stake: Analysts

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :China and Pakistan are enhancing communication and coordination on Afghan issues as two important neighbors of Afghanistan, and expect to play constructive roles in maintaining regional peace and stability, which has triggered India's anxiety.

India has been unwilling to make a U-turn in its policies after a prolonged hostility toward the Afghan Taliban.

China and Pakistan share similar stances and interests on the Afghan issues, hoping Afghanistan can restore stability soon and set up an inclusive political structure that is broadly representative, Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Thursday, noting China and Pakistan also hope the Taliban-led government will fulfill pledges of cracking down on terrorism and embark on reconstruction.

The all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan enabled the two countries to act in coordination on the Afghan situation, bringing about positive changes to the region, Qian said.

The changing Afghan situation triggered anxiety from India, which had followed the US closely and cooperated in depth with the Kabul government and has long been hostile to the Taliban.

Taliban spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen told media earlier that if India comes to Afghanistan militarily and has presence there, that will not be good for them.

But he also appreciated India's financial and infrastructure aid that has helped the Afghan people.

India's past strategy has pushed itself into embarrassment. It cannot make a U-turn in its Afghan policies, neither can it cast aside geopolitical influence of the US and its Western allies, Qian said.

Lan Jianxue, head of the Department for Asia-Pacific Studies at China Institute of International Studies, noted India was a chess piece of US strategy in the region but lacking diplomatic independence to some extent jeopardized India from keeping influence in the region.

There are barriers for India to cooperate with other regional countries, Lan said.

The US, Russia, China and Pakistan are four countries that have stronger influence on Afghan issues and they have a mechanism to push forward peaceful transition, the Troika Plus. Given the tense relations between Pakistan and India, the major powers will be cautious to have India get involved in the Afghan issue, Lan said.

Both Qian and Lan mentioned India has been adjusting its policies and restoring contact with the Taliban.

If the new Afghan government can guarantee India's interests in Afghanistan, New Delhi may continue to play a certain role on Afghan reconstruction and economic development, Lan said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia China New Delhi Independence May Media From Government Share

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

36 minutes ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

2 hours ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

3 hours ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.