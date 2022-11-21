China, Pakistan expand cooperation under CPEC flagship project: Mao Ning

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :China and Pakistan have expanded cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and made notable progress in areas such as green, information technology, industrial development and health, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Monday.

"CPEC is the flagship project for China-Pakistan cooperation. It has made tangible contributions to the social economic development in Pakistan and regional interconnectivity," she said during her regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP.

She remarked that in recent years, the two sides had expanded cooperation under the CPEC and notable progress had been made in such areas as green development, industrial development, Information Technology development and health.

Mao Ning informed that the first meeting of the joint working group on Information Technology (IT) was held.

China donated the solar equipment to Baluchistan province, and a green project in Gwadar port also made progress, she said and added, "We also made COVID containment jointly." The spokesperson said that the Chinese side was ready to work with Pakistan together to implement the important consensus of our two leaders and to follow through on practical cooperation to make CPEC a demonstrative project for high quality cooperation under the Belt and Road.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's maiden visit to China early this month was unprecedented, constructive and successful.

The two sides agreed to further build on the health, industry, digital and green corridors launched earlier this year and carry out relevant cooperation.