UrduPoint.com

China, Pakistan Expand Cooperation Under CPEC Flagship Project: Mao Ning

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM

China, Pakistan expand cooperation under CPEC flagship project: Mao Ning

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :China and Pakistan have expanded cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and made notable progress in areas such as green, information technology, industrial development and health, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Monday.

"CPEC is the flagship project for China-Pakistan cooperation. It has made tangible contributions to the social economic development in Pakistan and regional interconnectivity," she said during her regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP.

She remarked that in recent years, the two sides had expanded cooperation under the CPEC and notable progress had been made in such areas as green development, industrial development, Information Technology development and health.

Mao Ning informed that the first meeting of the joint working group on Information Technology (IT) was held.

China donated the solar equipment to Baluchistan province, and a green project in Gwadar port also made progress, she said and added, "We also made COVID containment jointly." The spokesperson said that the Chinese side was ready to work with Pakistan together to implement the important consensus of our two leaders and to follow through on practical cooperation to make CPEC a demonstrative project for high quality cooperation under the Belt and Road.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's maiden visit to China early this month was unprecedented, constructive and successful.

The two sides agreed to further build on the health, industry, digital and green corridors launched earlier this year and carry out relevant cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology China Visit Road CPEC Gwadar Mao Progress May Industry

Recent Stories

New army chief's appointment process starts today: ..

New army chief's appointment process starts today: Khawaja Asif

9 minutes ago
 Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

3 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.