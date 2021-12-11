UrduPoint.com

China, Pakistan Gear Up Vocational Education Cooperation

Sat 11th December 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :China and Pakistan will step up vocational education cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

An online launching ceremony of CCTE model modern Sino-Pak dual diploma joint Technical Education Demonstration Project was held simultaneously in China and Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The Chinese sides consist of three Chinese vocational institutes, namely, Shenzhen Institute of Information Technology (SZIIT), Guangdong Construction Polytechnic and Bailie Vocational College of Gansu Province.

They will cooperate with their Pakistani counterparts, including University of Faisalabad in geotechnical, information technology and modern agriculture to train talents for Pakistan, via the CCTE model (Chinese+ Commercial culture + Technology + Employment).

At the launching ceremony, participants also held a dialogue on China-Pakistan cooperation on vocational education.

Wang Hui, president of SZIIT said, "The implement of cooperation program is of great significance to boost the Sino-Pak education cooperation to a wider, deeper and higher-level." Ali Salman Siddique, chairman of Technical Education and Vocational Authority (TEVTA) of Punjab Pakistan, said that the Sino-Pak deep cooperation would definitely bring opportunities for Pakistan's vocational training and education development and be helpful to the development and supply of technical manpower for CPEC.

He hoped to have more communications and exchanges with Chinese professionals in vocational and technical education.

He also planned to lead Pakistani education institutes to visit China's vocational institutes in the future.

