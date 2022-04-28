UrduPoint.com

China, Pakistan Have Capabilities To Cut Off Claws Of Terrorists: Wang Wenbin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 07:00 PM

China, Pakistan have capabilities to cut off claws of terrorists: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that China and Pakistan had the resolve and capability to cut off the claws of terrorists who carried out attack on a van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi and make them pay the due price. "China and Pakistan have the resolve and capability to cut off the claws of the terrorists and make them pay the due price" Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing in response to a question about Tuesday's terrorist attack in Karachi which killed three Chinese citizens and injured one.

He said, Yesterday, I already talked about Chinese position on the terrorist attack in Karachi. The injured is being treated and follow up work is being handled properly, he added.

Terming terrorism as a common scourge of all mankind, he said that the Pakistani side was taking all out efforts to investigate the attack and apprehend the perpetrator.

The spokesperson reiterated that China and Pakistan's iron-clad friendship was deeply rooted in people's hearts.

"China supports Pakistan's national development and will continue to support its economic and social development and improvement of livelihood," he added.

Wang Wenbin said that the Pakistani government had promised to strengthen security for Chinese personnel, projects and institutions, and would not allow any force to undermine our friendship and cooperation. "We believe Pakistan will take earnest and concrete measures to ensure the safe and smooth progress of bilateral cooperation," he added. He once again reminded the personnel of the Chinese institutions in Pakistan to heighten their security awareness and watch out for terrorist risks.

