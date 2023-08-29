Open Menu

China, Pakistan Hold Joint Air Force Training Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 10:00 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :China and Pakistan kicked off a joint air force training exercise within Chinese territory as part of efforts to further boost training and coordination between the two militaries and deepen their exchange and cooperation on military technology.

Codenamed "Shaheen (Eagle) - X," it is the 10th joint training exercise between the Chinese and Pakistani air forces.

The exercise will focus on training in typical combat scenarios such as joint air defense and joint countermeasures, CGTN reported on Tuesday.

The two sides will send fighters, early warning aircraft and several other types of aircraft, as well as ground forces such as ground-to-air missiles and radar and signal troops to participate in the exercise. Chinese naval aviation units will also be involved in the training.

The "Shaheen (Eagle)" series between the two countries started in March 2011.

