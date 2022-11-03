UrduPoint.com

China-Pakistan Horticulture Research, Demonstration Center Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 11:30 AM

China-Pakistan Horticulture Research, Demonstration Center inaugurated

BEIJING, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The China-Pakistan Horticulture Research and Demonstration Centre (CPHRDC), a collaboration between Huazhong Agricultural University (HZAU) and the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF), was unveiled. Certificates were awarded to the joint research project in charge at the site.

CPHRDC is an international research and demonstration facility at Huazhong Agricultural University in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. It is home to a variety of research projects and programmes focusing on various topics, including fruit and vegetable breeding, labour-saving and high-quality horticultural crop production, post-harvest management, greenhouse production, and more. The centre will also host numerous educational events and workshops, making it a valuable resource for horticultural academia and industry, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The centre will assist scientists and farming communities from both sides in increasing output and productivity. Key areas of the CPHRDC collaboration are joint research on horticultural production techniques, implementation of joint projects on horticultural production, cooperation in the development of new varieties, etc.

The joint research projects under CPHRDC for 2023-2024 include citrus variety evaluation, popularisation, and the R&D demonstration of high-quality production technology, research and training on post-harvest quality maintenance and standardization of post-harvest operation of kinnow citrus fruit, research on germplasm enhancement and cultivar extension of solanaceous vegetables, and landscape horticulture management and construction technology.

HAZU and UAF have been working together for years to build cooperation in the field of agriculture and talent exchange. Both universities are consistently committed to promoting cooperation across multiple disciplines and at a deep level. Currently, HAZU has 204 students from Pakistan, accounting for 44 per cent of its total international students, and 149 of them are holding doctoral degrees.

HAZU has also established a Pakistan Alumni Association. Since 2015, 13 Pakistani students from HAZU have been recognized by the Chinese Ministry of education as outstanding foreign students in China.

On the occasion, Ms Rabbia Nasir, Third Secretary, Embassy of Pakistan in China highlighted that the centre would be a new addition to scientific research, talent cultivation and industrial cooperation in agriculture.

"China is definitely an example of agricultural modernisation of fast track mechanisation, of food conservation of demonstration basis. Pakistan has fertile farmland, a rich workforce and young minds. The two countries have a lot of fundamentals to build on those complementarities," she said.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by President HZAU Dr Li Zhaohu and Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on behalf of their respective sides.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Technology Exchange Education China Agriculture Young Wuhan Nasir SITE 2015 National University From Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

2 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

12 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

12 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

12 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.