China-Pakistan Horticulture Research, Demonstration Center inaugurated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The China-Pakistan Horticulture Research and Demonstration Centre (CPHRDC), a collaboration between Huazhong Agricultural University (HZAU) and the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF), was unveiled. Certificates were awarded to the joint research project in charge at the site.

CPHRDC is an international research and demonstration facility at Huazhong Agricultural University in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. It is home to a variety of research projects and programmes focusing on various topics, including fruit and vegetable breeding, labour-saving and high-quality horticultural crop production, post-harvest management, greenhouse production, and more. The centre will also host numerous educational events and workshops, making it a valuable resource for horticultural academia and industry, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The centre will assist scientists and farming communities from both sides in increasing output and productivity. Key areas of the CPHRDC collaboration are joint research on horticultural production techniques, implementation of joint projects on horticultural production, cooperation in the development of new varieties, etc.

The joint research projects under CPHRDC for 2023-2024 include citrus variety evaluation, popularisation, and the R&D demonstration of high-quality production technology, research and training on post-harvest quality maintenance and standardization of post-harvest operation of kinnow citrus fruit, research on germplasm enhancement and cultivar extension of solanaceous vegetables, and landscape horticulture management and construction technology.

HAZU and UAF have been working together for years to build cooperation in the field of agriculture and talent exchange. Both universities are consistently committed to promoting cooperation across multiple disciplines and at a deep level. Currently, HAZU has 204 students from Pakistan, accounting for 44 per cent of its total international students, and 149 of them are holding doctoral degrees.

HAZU has also established a Pakistan Alumni Association. Since 2015, 13 Pakistani students from HAZU have been recognized by the Chinese Ministry of education as outstanding foreign students in China.

On the occasion, Ms Rabbia Nasir, Third Secretary, Embassy of Pakistan in China highlighted that the centre would be a new addition to scientific research, talent cultivation and industrial cooperation in agriculture.

"China is definitely an example of agricultural modernisation of fast track mechanisation, of food conservation of demonstration basis. Pakistan has fertile farmland, a rich workforce and young minds. The two countries have a lot of fundamentals to build on those complementarities," she said.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by President HZAU Dr Li Zhaohu and Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on behalf of their respective sides.