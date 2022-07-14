UrduPoint.com

China, Pakistan Joint Maritime Drill Concludes

Published July 14, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Navies of China and Pakistan concluded a four-day joint maritime exercise codenamed Sea Guardians-2 held in Shanghai.

Operation planning, professional expertise exchanges, and cultural and sports competitions took place during the maneuvers, China.org.com reported.

The two navies also held drills including attacking at maritime targets, anti-submarine operations, and anti-aircraft and anti-missile operations.

The joint exercise aims to enhance defense cooperation, exchange expertise and experience, deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries and militaries, and promote the development of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

