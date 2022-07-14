China, Pakistan joint maritime drill concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Navies of China and Pakistan concluded a four-day joint maritime exercise codenamed Sea Guardians-2 held in Shanghai.

Operation planning, professional expertise exchanges, and cultural and sports competitions took place during the maneuvers, China.org.com reported.

The two navies also held drills including attacking at maritime targets, anti-submarine operations, and anti-aircraft and anti-missile operations.

The joint exercise aims to enhance defense cooperation, exchange expertise and experience, deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries and militaries, and promote the development of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.