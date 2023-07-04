Open Menu

China, Pakistan Jointly Explore New Path Of Silage Harvesting, Processing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 11:50 AM

China, Pakistan jointly explore new path of silage harvesting, processing

BEIJING, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :China and Pakistan will step up efforts to jointly explore a new path of silage harvesting and processing in Pakistan, as the two sides agreed on a meeting held last Wednesday to promote the joint research and outcome commercialization of small and medium-sized silage harvesting equipment in mountainous and hilly areas of China and Pakistan.

At the meeting that took place in Lanzhou, China, it was announced that China will help Pakistan in the livestock sector by establishing a test and demonstration base, donating agricultural machinery and equipment worth 1.5 million Yuan, and training a professional team for the R&D and design of silage harvesting and processing machinery and a group of technicians for the operation, use and maintenance of the machinery for Pakistan.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), the project, undertaken by Gansu academy of Mechanical Sciences Co., Ltd., aims to enhance the mechanized operation, efficiency and economic benefits of Pakistan's agricultural production, and the export competitiveness of its silage.

Since the project was launched in 2018, the team has been studying the key technologies suitable for Pakistan in terms of silage harvesting and processing, sealing reliability of wrap film, mechanical properties of wrap film and shearing characteristics of corn.

So far, four kinds of harvesting and processing equipment suitable for silage production under different conditions in mountainous and plain areas of Pakistan were developed, namely, silage harvesting equipment, mounted silage harvester, efficient silage processing machinery, and silage strapping press baler. According to the requirements of silage production, two production lines were designed respectively for small-scale silage production in mountainous and hilly areas and large-scale silage production in plain areas.

"Mechanization in agriculture farm reduces cost by enabling efficient use of inputs including water, seeds, pesticides and fertilizers. It also reduces spoilage and harvest losses", said Mr. Muhammad Ismail, ecosystem specialist at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), an intergovernmental knowledge and learning center.

Â Following the meeting, Pakistani experts visited the agricultural machinery and equipment production base of Gansu Academy of Mechanical Sciences Co., Ltd., where the agricultural machinery and equipment to be demonstrated and promoted in Pakistan were displayed and introduced.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Water China Agriculture Lanzhou 2018 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

1 hour ago
 Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

11 hours ago
NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

11 hours ago
 Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

12 hours ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

12 hours ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

12 hours ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

13 hours ago
 Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous