UrduPoint.com

China-Pakistan People-to-people And Cultural Exchanges: A Long History

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:50 AM

China-Pakistan people-to-people and cultural exchanges: a long history

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The northern region of Pakistan and the Swat Valley are considered to be an important link in the friendship and culture between China and Pakistan.

A high-level academic seminar focusing on China-Pakistan cultural and historical exchanges was held last weekend both online and offline.

The 70th-Anniversary Symposium of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and Pakistan Photo Exhibition of Pilgrim to Swat Valley, hosted by Tsinghua University International Center for Communication Studies and organized by Tsinghua University Pakistan Culture and Communication Center, witnessed by many relevant scholars and friendly people from both countries, was successfully opened, CEN reported.

Prior to the ceremony, representatives of the Pakistani Embassy in China and relevant scholars visited the exhibition which featured documentary photographs of Adnan Aurangzeb's visit by Professor Li Zheguang of Tsinghua University.

Adan, a former Member of Parliament from Swat also attended the conference online and expressed his wishes for the Pak-China friendship.

He recalled the history and delivered a speech themed "The Genesis of Sino-Pak Relations 1949-1969" on that occasion.

According to Li Xiguang's dictation, before the pandemic outbreak, Adnan and I went to Swat Valley every year to interview and inspect ancient religious buildings recorded in ancient Chinese literature, he said.

The splendid and time-honored cultures of both China and Pakistan are still flourishing in this region after thousands of years.

Peng Gang, Vice-president of Tsinghua University, said at the opening ceremony: the friendly exchanges between Pakistan and China are rooted in history and go far beyond the formal establishment of diplomatic relations. Over 2,000 years ago, the Silk Road has become a bridge of friendship linking our two ancient civilizations. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque also delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. Pakistan and China are young states with deep civilization roots and a history of mutually enriching interaction, spanning several millennia.

Therefore, the seed of this unparalleled relationship between the two countries was established not only late seven decades ago, but many centuries ago.

The two-way exchanges between Pakistan and China have increased a lot in recent years. So, we are determined to maintain this healthy momentum and encourage more exchanges between our students, artists, intellectuals, and academicians, he said.

Zhang Chunxiang, former Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, also recalled his story with Karakoram Highway and the mountains of northern Pakistan.

In addition, 28 scholars from Pakistan and China who have focused on studying Sino-Pakistani cultural and historical exchanges gave academic reports during the two-day conference.

The academic reports are divided into three parts, including the history and importance of China-Pakistan people-to-people exchanges, Uddiyana Valley arts and culture studies, and cultural exchanges under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Related Topics

Pakistan Swat China Parliament Visit Road CPEC Young From Silk Road

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th December 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global ..

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global Knowledge Index

10 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of lea ..

Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of leading banking and insurance pro ..

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

10 hours ago
 UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeeper ..

UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeepers in CAR to Start as Soon as P ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.