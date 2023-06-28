China, Pakistan sign agreement for co-building workshop of modern chemical engineering

BEIJING, Â (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :China's Hunan Chemical Vocational Technology College (HCVTC) and Infinity school of Engineering, Pakistan have signed an agreement for co-establishment "Chuyi Workshop" to create a platform for exchange of knowledge and expertise in the field of modern chemical engineering.

President of Hunan Chemical Vocational Technology College, Ms. Long Peng and President of Infinity School of Engineering, Pakistan, Abdul Razzaq Gauhar signed the agreement and also inaugurated the workshop in a ceremony held online.

On the occasion, seven Pakistani graduates of Hunan Chemical Vocational Technology College who witnessed the ceremony at Infinity School of Engineering in Pakistan, were also conferred upon graduation diploma.

These Pakistani students had successfully completed their studies in the college between the years 2019-2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Long Ping extended her sincere greetings to the leaders of Infinity School of Engineering for the co-establishment of workshop and Pakistani students for successfully completing their studies.

She said that in recent years, the college took active part in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and had long-term cooperation with schools and enterprises in Pakistan.

Ms Long Ping informed that the college had offered admissions to overseas students from countries along Belt and Road and provided skills training for local talents from enterprises and colleges.

"We have taken the lead in setting up China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Talent Exchange Center for chemical and coating in Pakistan," she added.

The president also briefed the audience about the ongoing cooperation between Hunan Chemical Vocational Technology College and Infinity School of Engineering, Pakistan.

She expressed the confidence that the co-building of Chuyi Workshop would be another starting point for cooperation between the two educational institutions.

In his speech, Vice President of the College, Wei Yongjun said that the Chuyi Workshop would serve as a center of excellence, where students, faculty and researchers from both institutions would explore cutting-edge advancements in the field of engineering.

The workshop would house state of the art facilities and equipment, allowing students from both institutions gain hands-on experience and practical skills that are essential for their future carriers, he added.

President, Infinity School of Engineering, Pakistan, Abdula Razzaq Gauhar thanked the leadership of Hunan Chemical Vocational Technology College for providing support and co-building Chuyi Workshop.

He also felicitated the Pakistani students for completing their diploma and receiving the certificates.

Atta Ur Rehman, a graduate of Hunan Chemical Vocational Technology College, speaking on behalf of his class-mates shared sweet memories of his stay in the college.

He thanked all the teachers and staff for providing ample support to the Pakistani students during their stay in the college.

The ceremony was attended by the leadership, faculty members and students from China and Pakistan.