China, Pakistan Sign Memorandum On Translation, Publication Of Classics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

China, Pakistan sign memorandum on translation, publication of classics

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :China and Pakistan signed a memorandum on translation and publication of classics on Tuesday, in an effort to give fresh impetus to cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Zhang Jianchun, deputy secretary of the Communist Party's propaganda department and Mrs. Nausheen Amjad, Secretary National Heritage and Culture Department, on behalf of both parties, signed on the memorandum, according to Chinese media on Wednesday.

The two sides agreed to publish 50 classics, deemed to be the most classic, important and top-rated in the two countries in the next five years, with the joint efforts of experts in culture and publication from both sides.

It is also part of the activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.

This is the second memorandum of such kind China signed with an Asian country, following the one signed with Singapore on December 8, 2020.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

