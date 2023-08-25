Open Menu

China, Pakistan Strengthen Cooperation On Cultural Protection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

China, Pakistan strengthen cooperation on cultural protection

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Two leading cultural heritage institutions in China and Pakistan have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting cooperation on cultural protection, with a particular focus on ancient cave temples.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Establishing Friendly Relations and Cooperation was inked this week by China's academy of Dazu Rock Carvings and Pakistan's Directorate of Archeology and Museums of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The signing took place at the International Forum on Cave Temple Conservation, held in Dazu District, southwest China's Chongqing, Xinhua reported.

Dazu is home to Dazu Rock Carvings, a renowned UNESCO World Heritage site. Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is a region rich in cultural heritage, with over 20 museums and more than 20,000 archaeological sites.

According to the memorandum, the two sides will make plans for cooperation, build an international cooperation platform for cave temple conservation, and hold international academic seminars in the future.

Jiang Siwei, head of the Academy of Dazu Rock Carvings, said that the two sides will work together to exchange experience, share technologies, and join hands to promote the development of cultural heritage conservation.

Abdul Samad, director of the Directorate of Archeology and Museums of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that he was glad to witness the signing of the memorandum of understanding, which is expected to provide an exchange platform for outstanding archaeologists from both sides.

Samad said that Pakistan and China have in-depth cooperation on politics, economics, and energy, and this new step will further enhance the cooperation and exchanges on cultural heritage conservation.

