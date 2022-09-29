UrduPoint.com

China-Pakistan Ties 'unbreakable,' Says Munir Akram; 'touched' By Beijing's Flood Aid

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 09:10 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has praised China's leading role at the UN, saying Beijing's policies are based on principles of the UN Charter, support for multilateralism and "win-win" cooperation.

Speaking at a virtual reception, hosted by Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun, to mark his country's national day, he also spoke about the close Sino-Pakistani friendship, saying the flood-hit people of Pakistan were "touched" by the solidarity shown and the help provided by the Chinese people in their difficult times.

"Our mutual friendship has a great future," Ambassador Akram said.

In his remarks, the Pakistani envoy lauded China's phenomenal progress, especially in bringing 700 million people out of poverty in only 30 years.

"China's phenomenal achievements in the economic, social, scientific and technological fields reflect the vision and sagacity of its leaders – especially President Xi Jinping – and the hard work of the Chinese people," Ambassador Akram said.

Underlining that China and Pakistan are "old and trusted" friends, he said, "Our unbreakable friendship is based on sovereign equality, non-interference in each others' internal affairs and mutual respect.

"We deeply value China's consistent and vital support for Pakistan's economic and social development and modernization," the Pakistani envoy said.

Through the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative), the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and other mechanisms, China supports all developing countries to enlarge prosperity around the world, Ambassador Akram said, highlighting that the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) was an "outstanding example" of that cooperation.

"In 1971, as a young Pakistani diplomat, I participated in the adoption of the historic resolution restoring the PRC's (People's Republic of China's) legitimate seat in the UN," he said, referring to the Pakistan-led move that resulted in the expulsion of Taiwan, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and seating of PRC.

"I look forward to our continued close cooperation in promoting our shared aspiration for a world united in the search for a peaceful and prosperous future for all mankind," Ambassador Akram added.

