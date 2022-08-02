UrduPoint.com

China-Pakistan To Expand Air Routes, Personnel Exchanges In Orderly Manner

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 11:30 AM

China-Pakistan to expand air routes, personnel exchanges in orderly manner

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :China is willing to restore and expand air routes and personnel exchanges with Pakistan in an orderly manner, a senior Chinese official said.

Last week, talking to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Chin's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China was willing to restore and expand air routes and personnel exchanges between the two countries in an orderly manner, according to a senior official of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At present, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad and Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad routes while Air China and China Southern Airlines are operating on Beijing-Islamabad-Karachi and Wuhan-Islamabad routes respectively.

PIA is also making efforts to launch weekly flights between Islamabad and Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province, according to an official of the national flag carrier.

PIA has recently resumed its passenger flights on Beijing-Islamabad section after a gap of nearly seven months as the Beijing Capital International Airport was closed for the international flights following Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

On June 20, a special of PIA had brought first batch of Pakistani students from Islamabad to Xian, China. These students were stuck in the motherland because of Covid-19.

This week, China's Hainan Airlines charter passenger plane carrying 163 Pakistani businessmen landed at Hangzhou city opening a new channel for China-Pakistan trade against the backdrop of the epidemic and providing great convenience for Pakistani traders to Yiwu city.

Talking to APP, Ali Imran, a Pakistani researcher, said that the resumption of flights on various routes between China and Pakistan will greatly facilitate Pakistani community including officials, traders and students across China as well as the Chinese personnel working on different projects being completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad China CPEC Guangzhou Xian Hangzhou Beijing Tashkent Uzbekistan June Shanghai Cooperation Organization From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces v ..

PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces verdict

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearanc ..

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

11 hours ago
 Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

11 hours ago
 Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nucle ..

Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nuclear deal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.