China, Pakistan to further deepen cultural exchanges

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The English version of two Chinese books entitled 'A Modern Day Wonder: Stories of Poverty Alleviation in China' and 'When Phoenix Flowers Blossom' will be introduced into Pakistan.

This is a cooperation program between Veritas and Mercurius Publishing, China and Beyond the Horizon PVT Media Co., Ltd, Pakistan to enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two iron brother nations, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

At the two publishing houses' signing ceremony, Wang Ronghua, a co-author of A 'Modern Day Wonder, Stories of Poverty Alleviation in China', said, "We hope that this book could introduce China's poverty alleviation stories to our Pakistani brothers and sisters." The book's other co-author Dr Ross Colquhoun, an Australian scholar, hoped this book could largely correct some misconceptions about China in the West.

Ahmad Jawad, CEO of Beyond the Horizon, expressed via video link that, the poverty reduction with Chinese characteristics recorded in this book provides a Chinese solution to deal with governance problems for the modern nations.

Pakistan could learn from China's governance model, method and strategy.

He added that 'When Phoenix Flowers Blossom', full of strong Chinese flavor, would show Pakistanis lively China stories, which is written by Aikebaier Migiti, a Chinese writer from Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, China.

China and Pakistan have agreed to translate and publish 50 classic works in the next five years in a bid to further enhance people's understanding and appreciation of each other's fine cultures and promote people-to-people ties.

So far, a complete collection of Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poems - translated into Chinese by Zhang Shixuan, a Chinese eminent professor and translator of the urdu language - has been published in China.

These events were meant to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.