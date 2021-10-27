China, Pakistan to jointly build high quality CPEC, deliver benefits to people

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :President Xi Jinping has said that China will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19, jointly build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with high quality and strengthen cooperation and continue to deliver benefits to the two people and promoting growth and improving people's wellbeing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Xi said that China is ready to work with Pakistan to enhance multilateral coordination, practice true multilateralism and promote international fairness and justice so as to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and maintain world peace and stability.

The spokesperson made these remarks while sharing details of the conversation between the two leaders at his regular briefing held here at International Press Center (IPC).

President Xi said that the two sides will also strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation.

"The Chinese President pointed out that during the past 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, no matter how the international situation may change, China and Pakistan always stood side by side.History has fully proved that the two countries are the most reliable iron-clad brothers for each other.

"Under the new circumstances, the two countries should stand together even more firmly and push forward the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era," he added.

President Xi stressed that China supports Pakistan exploring a development path suited to his own national conditions and is willing to share China's high quality development opportunities with the country.

He said that during conversation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the world is faced with many major issues that require Pakistan and China to communicate closely and work together.

"Pakistan and China relations have stood all tests and the two countries always support each other in both good and bad times. China has supported Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19, protected the safety of the Pakistani people, setting an example of cooperation against the pandemic," he added.

PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan staunchly pursues the One China Policy, firmly supports China's stance on issues concerning China's core interests such as those related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang human rights.

It firmly supports Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi. Pakistan stands ready to work with China to promote the building of CPEC and practical cooperation in various areas, he added.